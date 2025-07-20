Left Menu

Failed ATM Heist Leads to Arrest in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, police arrested two individuals who attempted an ATM break-in. The incident from July 14 saw no cash stolen as the suspects fled. Aided by CCTV footage, the police identified and apprehended Ajay Vijay Yadav and Bharat Gajanan Sanke, recovering the tools used in the crime.

Failed ATM Heist Leads to Arrest in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to an attempted ATM break-in, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district detained two suspects on charges of attempted theft and vandalism.

The botched burglary, occurring in the early morning of July 14 in the Virar area, saw no money stolen as the alleged criminals, thwarted in their efforts, made a hasty exit. Law enforcement on July 17 nabbed the suspects using footage from surveillance cameras and other intelligence tools.

Named as Ajay Vijay Yadav and Bharat Gajanan Sanke, the accused were taken into custody. Police seized various tools allegedly used in the heist attempt, including a grinder machine and a gas blow torch. The Bolinj police filed charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the following day.

