Iran and European Powers to Resume Nuclear Talks
Iran, Britain, France, and Germany have agreed to hold discussions on Iran's nuclear program. This comes after European nations warned that a lack of dialogue would lead to the reinstatement of international sanctions on Tehran. The timing and location of these talks are still under negotiation.
Iran, along with Britain, France, and Germany, is set to engage in discussions regarding its nuclear program, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
This decision follows a warning from the three European powers which indicated that the absence of negotiations could lead to the reimposition of international sanctions on Tehran.
While the nations have agreed on the principle of the talks, discussions continue regarding the exact time and venue, with no final decision made yet on the host country.
