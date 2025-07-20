Left Menu

Delhi Police Uncovers Major Drug Syndicate with Cannabis Seizure

Delhi Police busted an interstate drug syndicate, seizing 411 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 1.9 crore. Three individuals were arrested in Dwarka, and their supplier was caught in Odisha. The operation stemmed from a tip-off, leading to the interception of a truck and car transporting the contraband.

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate drug syndicate, confiscating 411 kilograms of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 1.9 crore, according to officials on Sunday.

The coordinated operation resulted in the apprehension of three suspects in Dwarka, with their supplier subsequently arrested in Odisha, authorities confirmed.

The operation, initiated by the crime branch, followed a tip-off regarding the syndicate's movements, leading to an interception near Sector 19, Dwarka, where cannabis was being transferred from a truck to a car.

