Arrest in Heinous Crime: A Case of Justice
A man named Mehrban was arrested in Gangoh town for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl. The incident took place between Friday and Saturday night, after which Mehrban supposedly threatened the victim's mother. An FIR has been registered against him and an unidentified accomplice.
A local man, identified as Mehrban from Gangoh town, has been apprehended by police on Sunday following accusations of raping a seven-year-old girl. Authorities have confirmed that the alleged crime occurred between Friday and Saturday night.
In a shocking turn of events, Mehrban reportedly issued death threats to the victim's mother the day after the incident, escalating the severity of the case. Police are treating the situation with utmost urgency, ensuring that justice is served.
An FIR was filed against Mehrban and an unidentified accomplice under various applicable sections based on the victim's family's complaint. Law enforcement is actively pursuing all leads to bring those responsible to justice.
