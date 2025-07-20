Unlawful Celebration: Release of Drug Accused Sparks Controversy

A video showing a public celebration in Maharashtra's Thane district for the release of a man accused in a drugs case has surfaced, leading police to take action. The celebration prompted the registration of a case of unlawful assembly, according to an official on Sunday.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police on Saturday filed a case against 45 people under sections 189 for unlawful assembly and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act. Kamran Mohammad Khan, a known drug peddler arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was recently released on bail.

The gathering involved former jail associates of Khan and others who assembled near Thane Central Jail and proceeded in a convoy to Nayanagar in Mira Road. Here, they gathered, played loud music, burst firecrackers, and raised slogans, creating an atmosphere of fear and disturbance. The event was captured on video, widely circulated online, leading to police action as the group flouted prohibitory orders in force.