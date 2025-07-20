Tragic Canal Incident: Father Arrested for Drowning Daughter

In a harrowing incident from Haridwar, Pradeep Kumar Dhiman was apprehended by authorities for allegedly causing the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Prachi, by pushing her into a canal.

The unfortunate event unfolded after a disagreement over Prachi's romantic relationship with a neighbor, which Dhiman disapproved of.

Law enforcement officials, called to the scene by a crowd of kanwariyas, rescued Dhiman from being assaulted and took him into custody for the alleged crime.

