Gangland Murder Mystery: Key Arrests Made in Patna Hospital Shooting
The Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused, Tauseef alias Badshah, and his associates for the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital. The arrests were made in Kolkata, and investigations will continue upon their return to Bihar.
The Bihar Police have apprehended the main suspect and his associates in connection with the high-profile murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. The arrest took place on Saturday during a coordinated operation with Kolkata Police, according to Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma.
The suspects, including Tauseef alias Badshah, were captured following an analysis of CCTV and electronic evidence, which led the investigators to Kolkata. Though Tauseef is now in custody, four more accused remain at large, and the hunt for them continues.
Mishra, a convicted felon on parole, was fatally shot last Thursday inside a Patna hospital. The crime was captured on surveillance cameras, sparking a wider search involving multiple police units across two states to unravel the conspiracy behind the killing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
