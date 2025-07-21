Left Menu

Gang Leader 'Fito' Extradition: A Dramatic Turn of Events

Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, alias 'Fito,' leader of the Los Choneros gang, has been moved from a prison in Ecuador. The transfer is linked to his looming extradition to the U.S. Fito, previously serving 34 years, had escaped but was recently recaptured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 21-07-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 02:05 IST
  • Ecuador

In a significant security operation, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, a notorious gang leader known as 'Fito,' has been removed from an Ecuadorian prison as authorities prepare for his extradition to the United States.

Macias, the fearsome head of the Los Choneros gang, was dramatically captured on camera, shackled and wearing protective gear, indicating the gravity of his crimes.

Last year, he made headlines after escaping from custody amidst serving a hefty 34-year prison sentence for numerous offenses. His recapture last month marked the end of an intense manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

