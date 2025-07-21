Gang Leader 'Fito' Extradition: A Dramatic Turn of Events

In a significant security operation, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, a notorious gang leader known as 'Fito,' has been removed from an Ecuadorian prison as authorities prepare for his extradition to the United States.

Macias, the fearsome head of the Los Choneros gang, was dramatically captured on camera, shackled and wearing protective gear, indicating the gravity of his crimes.

Last year, he made headlines after escaping from custody amidst serving a hefty 34-year prison sentence for numerous offenses. His recapture last month marked the end of an intense manhunt.

