Iran Contemplates Retaliation Amid UN Sanction Threat

Iran has signaled its readiness to withhold security commitments in critical regions, including the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, should European nations opt to trigger a UN mechanism reimposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic. This development was confirmed by Abbas Moqtadaei of Iran's parliamentary national security commission.

The statement comes ahead of a crucial meeting in Istanbul between Iranian and European diplomats. European nations, known as the E3, have warned they might reinstate sanctions if Iran fails to engage in substantial talks regarding its nuclear program, amid past inconclusive discussions.

Iran's foreign ministry cautions that if the UN snapback mechanism is invoked, Tehran will take decisive countermeasures, challenging the E3's legal grounds due to their stance on recent Iranian nuclear facility attacks. The discussion highlights ongoing international tensions following the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear pact.

