Tensions in Tehran: The US-Iran Dilemma

Amid ongoing protests in Iran, the US considers military action, though the history of foreign interference in Iran raises caution. Tehran's resilience against sanctions and possible consequences of US strikes complicate the situation. Many Iranians remain wary of intervention, recalling past external interference, which often fostered instability.

The possibility of US military intervention in Iran grows as President Trump weighs responses to the state's crackdown on protestors. With history cautioning interference, Tehran shows strong resilience.

While Iran deflects economic pressure and resists Western sanctions, President Trump's possible military response raises complex international risks. Sanctions offer less direct conflict but limited success.

Many Iranians remain wary of external influence, recalling past interventions like the 1953 CIA-backed coup. History suggests intervention may destabilize rather than democratize, prompting calls for cautious restraint.

