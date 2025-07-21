Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds High Court Verdict in MUDA Case

The Supreme Court has confirmed the Karnataka High Court's decision to dismiss the ED notice related to the MUDA case, which allegedly involved land allotment irregularities concerning Parvathi Siddaramaiah. The verdict is hailed as a triumph over politically motivated disruptions, reaffirming justice and curbing unnecessary interference in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, July 21 - Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised the Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold the Karnataka High Court ruling that quashed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notice on the MUDA case. He called it a major stride towards justice and a significant check against politically driven interferences.

The Supreme Court supported the High Court's judgment, dismissing the ED's Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) in the matter and warned against unnecessary remarks against the ED. The court emphasized the importance of addressing such battles electorally rather than through judicial means. The MUDA case involves accusations of improper land allocations to Parvathi Siddaramaiah in Mysuru.

This high-profile case questions the legitimacy of land allotments made by the MUDA under a contested scheme, where Parvathi allegedly received land without legal title. Despite ongoing probes by the Lokayukta and the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Supreme Court's ruling marks a decisive stand in favor of the earlier High Court decision.

