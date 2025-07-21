Supreme Court Confronts ED Over Attorney Summons: A Call for Guideline Frameworks

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the Enforcement Directorate's recent actions of summoning lawyers who represented clients during investigations. The apex court viewed these actions as an infringement on the independence of the legal profession, prompting calls for a set guidelines to protect privileged lawyer-client communication.

The ED's summons to senior lawyers, including Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal, has sparked significant debate. The Attorney General and Solicitor General have been discussing the issue at the highest level to ensure that legal professionals aren't penalized for providing legal counsel. The solicitor general acknowledged attempts to tarnish institutional reputations with false narratives.

In response, the Supreme Court directed the parties involved to file comprehensive notes on the matter, with a further hearing scheduled. The ED has since issued a circular to avoid summoning advocates in money laundering cases, except under certain circumstances, requiring prior approval. The legal community hopes this will protect the sanctity of their profession.

