Left Menu

Supreme Court Confronts ED Over Attorney Summons: A Call for Guideline Frameworks

The Supreme Court expressed concerns over the Enforcement Directorate summoning lawyers for offering legal advice, viewing it as a threat to the independence of the legal profession. The court called for guidelines to protect lawyer-client privilege, with both legal and investigative communities debating the impact of these summonses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:42 IST
Supreme Court Confronts ED Over Attorney Summons: A Call for Guideline Frameworks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the Enforcement Directorate's recent actions of summoning lawyers who represented clients during investigations. The apex court viewed these actions as an infringement on the independence of the legal profession, prompting calls for a set guidelines to protect privileged lawyer-client communication.

The ED's summons to senior lawyers, including Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal, has sparked significant debate. The Attorney General and Solicitor General have been discussing the issue at the highest level to ensure that legal professionals aren't penalized for providing legal counsel. The solicitor general acknowledged attempts to tarnish institutional reputations with false narratives.

In response, the Supreme Court directed the parties involved to file comprehensive notes on the matter, with a further hearing scheduled. The ED has since issued a circular to avoid summoning advocates in money laundering cases, except under certain circumstances, requiring prior approval. The legal community hopes this will protect the sanctity of their profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025