Supreme Court Mulls Comprehensive Guidelines Amidst Controversial Judicial Remarks

The Supreme Court is considering issuing guidelines for courts following complaints about insensitive remarks in sexual assault cases from various high courts. The Chief Justice emphasized the potential ''chilling effect'' these remarks can have on victims. The court is set to stay certain orders after suo motu proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is contemplating establishing clear guidelines for high and trial courts amid concerns over insensitive remarks made during sexual assault proceedings. These remarks have been highlighted as having a 'chilling effect' on victims, families, and society.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, spearheaded these deliberations during suo motu proceedings. This action follows problematic statements made in March by the Allahabad High Court, including an incident labeled as an 'invitation' by a judge.

In response, the Supreme Court has paused some lower court orders, urging discretion and emphasizing guidelines to reduce biases while hearing sexual assault cases. The case, brought to attention by the collective 'We the Women of India,' underscores judicial accountability and sensitive handling of sexual assault cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

