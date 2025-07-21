U.S. Envoy Discusses Middle East Influence

U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack stated on Monday that the United States cannot compel Israel to take any specific actions in its ongoing conflict with Lebanon. Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Barrack emphasized Washington's role as one of influence, rather than enforcement.

"The U.S. has no business in trying to compel Israel to do anything," Barrack declared, underscoring the limits of American power in the region. "America could only influence," he added, pointing to diplomatic channels rather than military might.

Barrack further assured that the U.S. does not plan to increase its military presence in any adversarial contexts. "We are not going to have more boots on the ground in an adversarial nature anywhere," he confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)