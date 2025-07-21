Israeli Strikes on Hodeidah: Struggling Against Houthi Threats

On Monday, the Israeli military expanded its campaign against Houthi forces by striking targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port. This latest military action follows a series of missile strikes and ship attacks by the Iranian-backed group, aimed at provoking Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reiterated the nation's stance against terrorism, asserting that any attempt by the Houthis to rebuild their arsenal would be met with forceful resistance. Al Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthis, confirmed the port is under attack but withheld specific details.

According to the Israeli military, Hodeidah port has been a critical point for the transfer of Iranian weapons to Houthis, used in their assaults against Israel and allies. The conflict has intensified since Hamas initiated hostilities in Gaza, drawing direct military responses from Israel targeting the Houthi-led strongholds in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)