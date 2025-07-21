Left Menu

Israeli Strikes on Hodeidah: Struggling Against Houthi Threats

The Israeli military launched attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port amid rising tensions. The Houthis have been striking ships and launching missiles toward Israel as acts of solidarity with Palestinians. Israeli Defence Minister Katz vowed to counter threats by targeting Yemen's terror infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:28 IST
Israeli Strikes on Hodeidah: Struggling Against Houthi Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the Israeli military expanded its campaign against Houthi forces by striking targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port. This latest military action follows a series of missile strikes and ship attacks by the Iranian-backed group, aimed at provoking Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reiterated the nation's stance against terrorism, asserting that any attempt by the Houthis to rebuild their arsenal would be met with forceful resistance. Al Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthis, confirmed the port is under attack but withheld specific details.

According to the Israeli military, Hodeidah port has been a critical point for the transfer of Iranian weapons to Houthis, used in their assaults against Israel and allies. The conflict has intensified since Hamas initiated hostilities in Gaza, drawing direct military responses from Israel targeting the Houthi-led strongholds in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025