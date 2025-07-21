Left Menu

Boniface Mwangi Charged in Anti-Government Protest Case

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi faces charges of unlawful ammunition possession linked to June's protests. Arrested with evidence such as teargas canisters and a blank round, Mwangi is accused of participating in deadly demonstrations. Court papers detail the case, increasing attention towards human rights in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan human rights advocate Boniface Mwangi appeared in court on Monday facing charges linked to possession of ammunition. This development follows accusations related to his involvement in violent anti-government demonstrations in June.

Mwangi, 42, was apprehended on Saturday. Upon investigation, authorities allegedly recovered items from his residence, including teargas canisters, a 7.62mm blank round, communications devices, and digital storage items.

The charges against Mwangi have amplified discussions on civil liberties and governmental responses in Kenya, with human rights groups keenly observing the progression of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

