Victory for Truth: Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka High Court's Decision in MUDA Case

The ongoing political drama in Karnataka reached a critical point on Monday as AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of concocting false allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Surjewala hailed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Karnataka High Court's dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notices.

Citing media reports, Surjewala argued that the Supreme Court's ruling debunks what he called the 'fake propaganda' perpetuated by an alleged ED-BJP alliance. He asserted that the BJP had orchestrated months of protests and misused official channels to target Siddaramaiah, including deploying the ED against him and his wife.

The controversial MUDA case revolves around claims that Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister's wife, received compensatory sites in a high-value area in Mysuru under a 50:50 land allotment scheme, despite lacking a legal title for the originally 'acquired' land. The Lokayukta and ED continue to investigate, but Karnataka courts have rejected claims to date.

