Unveiling the Andhra Liquor Scam: TIL's Alleged Mixed Bag of Cash and Gold

The Andhra police investigation into a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam under the YSRCP regime has implicated Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. in allegedly paying Rs 218 crore as kickbacks. A chargesheet claims that Tilaknagar's revenues from state deals were partly converted to untraceable black assets via gold purchases.

The Andhra Pradesh police's probe into a significant Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam allegedly involving the previous YSRCP regime has unveiled troubling details. A chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) claims that Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. (TIL), a major liquor manufacturer, purportedly paid Rs 218 crore in kickbacks to secure supply orders from the state-run Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL).

The chargesheet, filed in a Vijayawada court, hasn't named TIL as an accused. Instead, it suggests that the company generated around Rs 1472 crore in revenue from APSBCL, giving a portion back as kickbacks. Investigators identified suspicious bank transactions that transformed legitimate revenue into untraceable cash, allegedly converting it to gold to be handed to syndicate handlers. These maneuvers aim to shroud the transactions as legal expenses.

Despite the serious allegations, TIL has not responded to inquiries about the claims. In response to the situation, YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the accusations as media theatrics designed to divert attention from real issues, asserting the case had been manufactured through coercion and bribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

