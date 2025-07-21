Telangana's Pioneering Caste Survey: A Legislative Push for Equality

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit the national capital on July 24 to meet with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The discussions will focus on the state's recent caste census and the proposal to increase quotas for backward classes to 42%.

Mallu Ravi, a Congress MP from Telangana, reported that Reddy intends to brief Congress leadership and party MPs about the caste survey results that aim to help increase quotas for backward classes. The survey findings were earlier presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The Telangana government commissioned an Independent Expert Working Group to evaluate the caste survey, which employed over 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors. A high-level independent committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Sudarshan Reddy, is set to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the data.