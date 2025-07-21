Truce in Sweida: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Chaos

Amid ongoing turmoil in Syria, a U.S.-brokered truce saw the evacuation of hundreds of Bedouin civilians from the violence-hit city of Sweida. The agreement comes after clashes left many dead and wounded, testing the newly appointed interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's leadership. State media reported a ceasefire in effect with security forces deployed around Sweida.

The truce allows for the release of hostages and detainees, with ambulances and vehicles transporting the first batch of 300 Bedouin civilians, including women and children, to displacement camps. A further 550 civilians await evacuation if peace persists, with plans to eventually remove trapped Bedouin fighters and return their bodies to their families.

Despite efforts towards peace, tensions persist after Israeli airstrikes targeted government positions last week, in a bid to prevent alleged massacres of the Druze population. The evacuation highlights the multifaceted conflicts in Syria, as interim President al-Sharaa vows to address sectarian violence and protect minority rights amidst ongoing geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)