Financial Scandal Unveiled: Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Under Investigation

The financial crime-fighting entity in India has commenced an extensive search across 35 sites associated with the Reliance Anil Ambani Group as part of a sweeping investigation into claims of money laundering and embezzlement of public funds, a government source revealed on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate accuses the conglomerate of masterminding a meticulously organized scheme, allegedly diverting 30 billion rupees ($350 million) through loans from YES Bank to various shell entities between 2017 and 2019. Charges suggest leniency in YES Bank's lending protocols, unlawful bribery of its officials, and financial misrepresentation.

Neither the Reliance group nor YES Bank provided any comments upon request. Meanwhile, shares of affiliated Reliance companies dipped significantly, reflecting investor apprehension despite assurances that the probe won't affect business operations or financial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)