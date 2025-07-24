Left Menu

EU and US Hopeful for Trade Breakthrough

The European Union is engaged in intensive negotiations with the United States on trade and tariffs. An EU spokesperson expressed optimism, stating that a negotiated agreement is achievable. The discussions are focused on resolving tariff issues, indicating a positive outlook for a potential agreement between the EU and the US.

The European Union is locked in vigorous discussions with the United States, aiming for a resolution on trade and tariffs, according to an EU spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson highlighted the intense level of engagement between the EU and the US, focusing on securing an agreement through negotiations.

Despite previous challenges, the EU remains optimistic that a deal on the contentious tariff issues can be successfully reached.

