EU and US Hopeful for Trade Breakthrough
The European Union is engaged in intensive negotiations with the United States on trade and tariffs. An EU spokesperson expressed optimism, stating that a negotiated agreement is achievable. The discussions are focused on resolving tariff issues, indicating a positive outlook for a potential agreement between the EU and the US.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is locked in vigorous discussions with the United States, aiming for a resolution on trade and tariffs, according to an EU spokesperson on Thursday.
The spokesperson highlighted the intense level of engagement between the EU and the US, focusing on securing an agreement through negotiations.
Despite previous challenges, the EU remains optimistic that a deal on the contentious tariff issues can be successfully reached.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- US
- trade
- tariffs
- negotiations
- European Union
- United States
- agreement
- deal
- spokesperson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising European Market: Banking Sector Leads the Way Amidst Trade Negotiations
Possible Gaza Ceasefire Nears Amidst Tense Negotiations
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
Global Affairs: A Whirlwind of Negotiations, Disasters, and Investigations
Escalating Tensions: Tragic Strikes and Stalled Negotiations in Gaza