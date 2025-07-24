Left Menu

Teenage Crime Wave: Minors Apprehended in Inderlok Robbery

Five minors were apprehended in Inderlok, north Delhi, for a robbery involving 23-year-old factory worker Shohrab Alam. The teens, aged between 14 and 17, attacked Alam with a knife before stealing his phone. The suspects were caught using local surveillance footage and informants, with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, law enforcement officials apprehended five minors involved in a brutal robbery in the Inderlok area of north Delhi. The incident, which transpired on July 19, highlights the disturbing trend of young offenders in urban areas.

The juveniles, aged between 14 and 17, have reportedly dropped out of school and battle addiction issues, according to authorities. The crime unfolded when Shohrab Alam, a 23-year-old factory worker, was ambushed by the group late at night.

Police investigations revealed the shocking details of the attack, where Alam was assaulted with a knife, sustaining injuries. Surveillance footage from nearby streets led to the minors' capture, shedding light on their desperate acts to sustain drug and alcohol habits. The case continues to unfold, painting a grim picture of juvenile crime in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

