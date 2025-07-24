Judicial Vacancy Crisis: Government Urges Timely High Court Collegium Actions

The Rajya Sabha was presented with data showing that 371 judicial positions remain unfilled across India's high courts, as high court collegiums have not submitted recommendations for over 50% of these vacancies.

The government expressed concern over the high courts' delay in making recommendations, which should occur at least six months prior to a vacancy as prescribed by the memorandum of procedure (MoP), yet this guideline is infrequently observed.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal revealed that out of the sanctioned judge strength of 1,122, only 751 are currently serving, with 178 proposals in various stages of approval between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium and no recommendations for 193 vacancies by the high court collegiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)