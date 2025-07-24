Left Menu

Judicial Vacancy Crisis: Government Urges Timely High Court Collegium Actions

The Rajya Sabha was informed that 371 judge posts are vacant in various high courts, with high court collegiums failing to recommend appointments for over half of these. Despite a mandate to recommend replacements six months before vacancies arise, this timeline is seldom followed, according to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:09 IST
Judicial Vacancy Crisis: Government Urges Timely High Court Collegium Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was presented with data showing that 371 judicial positions remain unfilled across India's high courts, as high court collegiums have not submitted recommendations for over 50% of these vacancies.

The government expressed concern over the high courts' delay in making recommendations, which should occur at least six months prior to a vacancy as prescribed by the memorandum of procedure (MoP), yet this guideline is infrequently observed.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal revealed that out of the sanctioned judge strength of 1,122, only 751 are currently serving, with 178 proposals in various stages of approval between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium and no recommendations for 193 vacancies by the high court collegiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025