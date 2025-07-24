Left Menu

Odisha Engineer Nabbed in Major Corruption Scandal

An executive engineer from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been arrested by the Odisha Vigilance Department for disproportionate assets far exceeding his known income. Raids revealed multiple properties, gold, and substantial bank deposits. He also faces charges for illegal possession of antler horns. Investigations are ongoing.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:15 IST
  • India

The Odisha Vigilance Department has apprehended an executive engineer associated with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known income sources, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Raids carried out the previous Wednesday by the anti-corruption unit uncovered evidence of financial irregularities. The engineer was found to own three multi-storied buildings, a farmhouse, three valuable plots of land, in addition to possessing 460 grams of gold and bank deposits exceeding Rs 80 lakh, the official stated.

Furthermore, a separate case has been initiated against the individual for the illicit possession of antler horns. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the matter.

