Odisha Engineer Nabbed in Major Corruption Scandal

The Odisha Vigilance Department has apprehended an executive engineer associated with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known income sources, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Raids carried out the previous Wednesday by the anti-corruption unit uncovered evidence of financial irregularities. The engineer was found to own three multi-storied buildings, a farmhouse, three valuable plots of land, in addition to possessing 460 grams of gold and bank deposits exceeding Rs 80 lakh, the official stated.

Furthermore, a separate case has been initiated against the individual for the illicit possession of antler horns. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the matter.

