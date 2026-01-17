BJP Gears Up for Upcoming Telangana Municipal Polls Amid Major Funding Boost

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao announced on Saturday that municipal elections in the state are anticipated to take place soon, asserting the party's preparedness and optimism for a strong showing. During an interview with ANI in Hyderabad, Rao confirmed that a preparatory meeting was held to assess electoral readiness and organizational strategies.

"Municipal elections in Telangana are expected in the near future," Rao stated. "Today's preparatory meeting underscores our confidence in the BJP's potential for success in the upcoming elections." In a related update, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy declared the central government's decision to significantly enhance funding for Telangana's local bodies, with an 80 percent increase bringing the rural budget to ₹9,050 crore.

Reddy emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to enhance accountability and transparency at the grassroots level. Over the past decade, the Government of India has allocated over ₹11,000 crore to Gram Panchayats and local bodies statewide. According to Reddy, while ₹5,060 crore was released between 2015-16 and 2019-20, allocations for 2020-21 to 2025-26 have surged by 80 percent, with ₹6,051 crore disbursed thus far. Additionally, a first installment of ₹260 crore for 2024-25 will be released soon after the completion of local body elections and the submission of Utilisation Certificates for 2023-24.

