Meghalaya Cracks Down on Single-Use Plastics: Over Two Metric Tonnes Seized

Authorities in Meghalaya have intensified efforts to enforce the nationwide ban on single-use plastic, resulting in the seizure of over two metric tonnes of prohibited items. The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board is conducting surprise inspections with district special task forces to ensure compliance and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

Authorities in Meghalaya are vigorously enforcing a nationwide ban on single-use plastics, following directives from the Meghalaya High Court. The crackdown has resulted in the seizure of more than two metric tonnes of banned plastic items in surprise inspections conducted throughout the state this year.

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) is leading the effort to strictly implement the ban on plastic items below 120 microns, with district-level special task forces conducting regular checks. These teams reportedly include members from the district administration, police, urban affairs department, and MSPCB.

Enforcement drives have been intensified following the confiscation of 700 kg of plastic in May in East Khasi Hills and 1,000 kg in March in the Garo Hills region. Despite growing awareness, small vendors continue to use banned materials, facing strict warnings. Major market hubs like Mawlai, Laitumkhrah, and Police Bazaar are key inspection sites.

