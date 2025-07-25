Left Menu

Thailand Stands Firm: Rejects Mediation in Cambodia Conflict

Thailand has declined mediation from third countries, including China and Malaysia, in its border conflict with Cambodia. With 16 casualties reported, primarily Thai civilians, the conflict has seen heavy fighting. Despite ASEAN's offer to mediate, Thailand insists on direct bilateral talks to resolve the situation.

Updated: 25-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:31 IST
The Thai government has firmly rejected any third-party mediation in resolving its ongoing border conflict with Cambodia. Instead, it advocates for bilateral discussions, hoping to quell recent hostilities that have seen exchanges of heavy artillery between the nations.

Despite offers from international players like the United States, China, and Malaysia, Thailand is sticking to its guns, emphasizing the importance of a direct dialogue with Cambodia. The conflict, which erupted again this week, has already resulted in the death of 16 people, most of whom were Thai civilians.

ASEAN Chair and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has communicated with both nations, urging them to reach a peaceful solution. Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has approached the United Nations Security Council to address what he termed as unprovoked aggression.

