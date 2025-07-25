Gold Smuggling Foiled at Kempegowda International Airport

In a swift operation, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport have foiled a bold attempt to smuggle gold, sources revealed.

Arriving from Dubai, a passenger allegedly tried to bypass checks by hiding 3.5 kg of gold biscuits in a co-passenger's luggage trolley. The unsuspecting co-passenger's quick action in alerting airport security was pivotal in the gold's seizure, estimated to be worth several crores of rupees.

An intensive investigation is now underway. Officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage to uncover the identity of the perpetrator. Initial reports suggest the gold may have been left by a fellow Dubai flight passenger, according to sources within the Customs department.

(With inputs from agencies.)