Left Menu

Notorious Mobile Thief Nabbed at Rajiv Chowk with High-End Phones

A 43-year-old autorickshaw driver, Manoj Gupta, was arrested at Rajiv Chowk metro station for involvement in multiple mobile theft cases. Police recovered three high-end mobile phones from him. Gupta, linked to at least 30 criminal cases in Delhi, was wanted in several thefts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:48 IST
Notorious Mobile Thief Nabbed at Rajiv Chowk with High-End Phones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent arrest at Rajiv Chowk metro station, a 43-year-old autorickshaw driver named Manoj Gupta was taken into custody for his involvement in a string of mobile phone thefts, according to police reports. The arrest occurred after Gupta was seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh disclosed that three high-end mobile phones, including two iPhones and a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, were retrieved from Gupta's possession. These phones were traced back to theft cases reported earlier this year.

Authorities have noted Gupta's extensive criminal record, which includes over 30 cases related to theft and violations of the Arms Act across various Delhi police stations. Gupta's associate, Asif Pathan, was also previously apprehended in connection to these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025