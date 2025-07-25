Notorious Mobile Thief Nabbed at Rajiv Chowk with High-End Phones

In a recent arrest at Rajiv Chowk metro station, a 43-year-old autorickshaw driver named Manoj Gupta was taken into custody for his involvement in a string of mobile phone thefts, according to police reports. The arrest occurred after Gupta was seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh disclosed that three high-end mobile phones, including two iPhones and a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, were retrieved from Gupta's possession. These phones were traced back to theft cases reported earlier this year.

Authorities have noted Gupta's extensive criminal record, which includes over 30 cases related to theft and violations of the Arms Act across various Delhi police stations. Gupta's associate, Asif Pathan, was also previously apprehended in connection to these crimes.

