Growing Concerns Over Alleged Trapping of Miners in Dhanbad

A joint operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) to rescue miners allegedly trapped during illegal mining at an abandoned coal mine in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Confusion persists regarding the incident, with unverified claims of multiple deaths surfacing.

The operation, involving 50 personnel, follows allegations from local politicians about a cover-up effort. Giridih MP C P Choudhary demanded immediate action while Jamshedpur West MLA Saryu Roy criticized local authorities for insufficient resources, pointing to illegal mining practices under political protection.

The Dhanbad police and BCCL officials have denied the occurrence of the incident, citing a lack of evidence. As pressure mounts from political leaders and families of missing workers, the NDRF continues its search amidst allegations of official negligence and extortion in the coal industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)