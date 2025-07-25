Delhi Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Response on Phone Call Plea by 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
A Delhi court has requested a response from Tihar jail regarding Tahawwur Hussain Rana's plea for a phone call to his family. Rana is accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and associated with main conspirator David Headley. The court hearing is set for August 1.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Friday required the Tihar jail authority to respond to 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's plea for a phone call to his family. Special judge Chander Jit Singh asked for a detailed report from the Tihar jail superintendent.
In the meantime, prison authorities assured the court that Rana has been provided with a bed and mattress. Rana is a close associate of the 26/11 main conspirator, David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, who is a US citizen. His extradition to India followed the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his review plea on April 4.
On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists launched a coordinated attack on various locations in Mumbai, including a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center, after entering through the sea. The attack lasted nearly 60 hours and resulted in 166 fatalities.
ALSO READ
Ecuador's Notorious Gang Leader 'Fito' Agrees to U.S. Extradition
Tragic Incident: Inmate's Death at Tihar Jail Hospital
Tragedy Unfolds at Tihar Jail: Inmate Suicide and ISIS Accused's Death
CBI's Extradition Success: A New Era of Global Coordination
Our security agencies will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters such as extradition of economic offenders:PM Modi.