Delhi Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Response on Phone Call Plea by 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

A Delhi court on Friday required the Tihar jail authority to respond to 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's plea for a phone call to his family. Special judge Chander Jit Singh asked for a detailed report from the Tihar jail superintendent.

In the meantime, prison authorities assured the court that Rana has been provided with a bed and mattress. Rana is a close associate of the 26/11 main conspirator, David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, who is a US citizen. His extradition to India followed the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his review plea on April 4.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists launched a coordinated attack on various locations in Mumbai, including a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center, after entering through the sea. The attack lasted nearly 60 hours and resulted in 166 fatalities.