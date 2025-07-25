Karnataka Bhavan row: Special officer accuses CM's aide of shoe attack, seeks criminal trial

A verbal altercation at the Karnataka Bhavan escalated into serious allegations of assault, with H Anjaneya, a special officer to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accusing C Mohan Kumar, assistant resident commissioner and special officer to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of attacking him with a shoe.

Anjaneya has filed a formal complaint with Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir, demanding criminal proceedings against Kumar.

"I was beaten with a shoe and it has hurt my honour and dignity. Conduct a criminal trial against him (Kumar) and give me justice," Anjanaya said in his complaint.

Confirming the receipt of the complaint dated July 22, Jamir told PTI: "We have received the complaint. Due process will be followed." In his detailed complaint letter, Anjanaya, a Group-B officer, alleged that Kumar has been systematically disrupting his duties.

"He threatened to hit me with a shoe in the chamber of the office in front of everyone," he wrote.

The complainant also expressed concern about his safety while performing duties as special officer to the deputy chief minister.

"If any accident happens, Kumar will be responsible," Anjanaya warned in his letter.

The complaint also referenced Kumar's alleged past conduct, claiming: "If you look into the service books in the past, he has beaten M M Joshi and not given respect to senior officers and behaved with ego as special officer on duty for CM." Anjanaya said he had previously sought a transfer from the Karnataka Bhavan specifically to avoid such conflicts while serving as special officer to the deputy chief minister.

The matter is expected to undergo official investigation as the resident commissioner's office has confirmed that it will follow due process in addressing the complaint.

