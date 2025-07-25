Left Menu

India, Japan discuss ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military collaboration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:15 IST
India, Japan discuss ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Gen Yasunori Morishita on Friday discussed ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military collaboration and explore avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security.

The two military leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interests over a video call.

"Fostering India-Japan Defence Ties GeneralUpendraDwivedi, COAS interacted with General Yasunori Morishita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on a video call today," the Indian Army said this in a post on X.

"During the discussion, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military collaboration and exploring avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025