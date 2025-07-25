Left Menu

Calcutta HC judge releases bail petition after lawyer insists on conclusion of hearing

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:11 IST
Calcutta HC judge releases bail petition after lawyer insists on conclusion of hearing
  • Country:
  • India

A judge of the Calcutta HC on Friday released from her court the interim bail prayer of an accused police personnel citing personal grounds after her lawyer insisted on concluding the hearing during the day's proceedings.

Justice Suvra Ghosh released the matter from her court in a one-line order citing personal grounds.

The CBI is investigating the alleged murder of Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence in Kolkata in 2021.

The woman police officer, Ratna Sarkar, whose bail prayer came up for hearing, was among four persons who were taken into custody recently on an order of the trial court hearing the matter.

Justice Ghosh released the matter when the senior advocate insisted that the hearing be concluded during the day's proceedings after the judge said that it would be taken up for further hearing on a next date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025