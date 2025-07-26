Left Menu

Being victorious is our nature: Mandaviya in Ladakh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

PTI | Drass | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 12:17 IST
Being victorious is our nature: Mandaviya in Ladakh on Kargil Vijay Diwas
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday led hundreds of youths in a padyatra here in Ladakh to pay tributes to the soldiers who died in the 1999 Kargil war.

Mandaviya was joined by the Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and LAHDC Kargil Chairman Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon.

Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, urged the participants to dedicate themselves to building a strong and developed India, guided by a "Nation First" spirit.

"We have always been victorious. Being victorious is our nature," he said.

Through this padyatra, we want to send a message to the young blood across the country that we all pledge to perform our duties and responsibilities towards the nation, he added.

Seth addressed the gathering and praised the energy of the youngsters and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

