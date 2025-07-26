Haryana CET exam amid tight security arrangements

Tight security arrangements have been made across Haryana for the peaceful conduct of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) examination that began on Saturday, said officials.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting the CET exam for the 'Group-C' posts recruitment on Saturday. The exam will also be held on Sunday.

Around 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the examination, and a total of 834 examination centres have been set up across the state, said officials.

For the convenience of candidates, special bus services have been arranged to ensure smooth transportation to examination centres, they said.

HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh visited CET examination centres in Nuh and other places.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the examination is being conducted smoothly at all examination centres.

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Preeti and Superintendent of Police Astha Modi visited the local bus stand and inquired about the movement of buses arranged for the candidates.

Officials said necessary instructions have been issued so that candidates do not face any inconvenience in reaching their examination centres.

In Charkhi Dadri district, a police official said security arrangements have been made at all the examination centres.

The administration has also deployed officials at the examination centres, he said.

Candidates are allowed only after proper checking, he further said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, have been enforced within a 500-metre radius of all examination centres.

Police had earlier said no vehicles would be allowed to park within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres.

Photocopy and printing shops near the centres have been ordered to remain closed.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier appealed to the general public ''to avoid unnecessary travel on July 26 and 27, the days of the CET examination, to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system, thereby facilitating hassle-free movement for the candidates.''

