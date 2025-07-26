Left Menu

One dead, 18 injured as truck rams into vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after brake failure

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka in Raigad district, the official added.The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 17:39 IST
One dead, 18 injured as truck rams into vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after brake failure
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka in Raigad district, the official added.

''The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment,'' the official said.

''The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025