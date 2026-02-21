Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport Embraces Digital Future with DigiYatra

The Navi Mumbai International Airport has launched DigiYatra, a digital initiative to streamline passenger processing. Joining a nationwide rollout, the airport's DigiYatra employs facial recognition technology for contactless travel, enhancing efficiency and security. The initiative was ceremonially introduced via a remote event sync with five other airports.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has officially launched DigiYatra, a digital solution aimed at transforming passenger processing experiences. The announcement comes nearly two months after the airport began commercial operations. NMIA seamlessly integrates into the Civil Aviation Ministry's nationwide DigiYatra rollout, which includes five other airports.

The inauguration event occurred remotely and was live-streamed for passengers inside the terminal, highlighting the ceremonious start of DigiYatra's operations. A symbolic ribbon-cutting was conducted by three passengers using the new e-gates equipped with biometric entry points.

DigiYatra stands out by leveraging advanced facial recognition technology that allows for a contactless, paperless processing experience at airport checkpoints. This innovation not only reduces wait times but also upholds strong data privacy and security protocols, as stated by NMIA officials.

