Tragedy Strikes: Truck Overturns in Himachal Pradesh

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district resulted in one death and four injuries when a truck carrying devotees for langar seva overturned. The cause is suspected to be a technical fault, with initial reports pointing to brake failure. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday morning, resulting in one death and injuries to four others. A truck carrying devotees overturned, raising suspicions of a technical fault.

The incident took place near Khooni Mor in the Dhaliara area. The truck driver, Lakhwinder Singh, was on a pilgrimage journey with 25 passengers to the Jawalamukhi temple. Reports suggest he lost control of the vehicle near Dhaliara.

In a bid to protect the passengers, the driver collided with a milestone, causing the truck to overturn. Baldev Singh, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa, died after jumping out, while the injured are being treated at local hospitals. Authorities suspect a brake failure and have initiated a probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

