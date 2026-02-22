Left Menu

Luxury Sports Car Crash: Alleged Brake Failure Leaves Three Injured

Three individuals were injured after a luxury sports car collided with other vehicles in Jubilee Hills. The crash involved two cars and a two-wheeler, allegedly due to brake failure. The driver, involved in real estate, is under investigation as officials work to ascertain the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A luxury sports car crash in Jubilee Hills resulted in injuries to three individuals, according to local police. The incident occurred on Sunday and involved not only the high-end vehicle but also two additional cars and a two-wheeler, all of which sustained considerable damage.

Authorities reported that the driver of the luxury sports car, who has ties to the real estate sector, purportedly lost control of the vehicle. In a dramatic sequence of events, the car collided with a divider pole, then crossed into the opposite lane, striking an oncoming vehicle.

Initial investigations by the police indicate that brake failure may be the cause of the crash. A Motor Vehicle Inspector has been tasked with examining the vehicle to confirm this suspicion. Meanwhile, a case has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

