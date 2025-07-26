Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Obscene Messaging in Himachal Pradesh

A government school teacher in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a student. The girl's parents lodged an online complaint. Six similar cases have been reported in the district recently, highlighting a disturbing trend of inappropriate teacher behavior towards minors.

A government school teacher in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district has been taken into custody following allegations of sending obscene messages to a student, according to police reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V C Negi of Rajgarh stated that the girl's parents filed an online complaint with the women police station in Solan, asserting that the teacher had been sending inappropriate messages through their daughter's friend for an extended period.

The complaint was escalated to the Rajgarh police, leading to the teacher's arrest under sections of the BNS and POCSO acts. This arrest is part of a concerning pattern, as six similar incidents have been reported in Sirmaur over the past two months, all involving teachers behaving inappropriately with minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

