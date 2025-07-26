Teacher Arrested for Obscene Messaging in Himachal Pradesh

A government school teacher in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district has been taken into custody following allegations of sending obscene messages to a student, according to police reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V C Negi of Rajgarh stated that the girl's parents filed an online complaint with the women police station in Solan, asserting that the teacher had been sending inappropriate messages through their daughter's friend for an extended period.

The complaint was escalated to the Rajgarh police, leading to the teacher's arrest under sections of the BNS and POCSO acts. This arrest is part of a concerning pattern, as six similar incidents have been reported in Sirmaur over the past two months, all involving teachers behaving inappropriately with minors.

