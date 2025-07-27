Battle Over Apple Orchards: Supreme Court to Review Himachal High Court Order

The Supreme Court is set to examine a petition contesting an order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which mandates the removal of apple orchards from forest land encroachments. Scheduled for Monday, the hearing will be before Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria.

The plea, filed by former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and advocate Rajiv Rai, challenges the July 2 order demanding removal of orchards without an Environmental Impact Assessment. The petitioners argue this could lead to severe ecological and socio-economic consequences, including heightening landslide risks and affecting farmer livelihoods.

In defense of the affected farmers and environmental conservation, Panwar proposes sustainable alternatives, such as the state's acquisition of orchards or support for farmer cooperatives. With over 3,800 apple trees already felled, the plea highlights the urgency of a balanced approach to forest management in Himachal Pradesh.

