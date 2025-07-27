Left Menu

Battle Over Apple Orchards: Supreme Court to Review Himachal High Court Order

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Himachal Pradesh High Court's order to remove apple orchards from encroached forest lands. The petition argues the order is arbitrary and threatens ecological stability. The plea seeks alternatives aligned with sustainable development principles to support local farmers' livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:48 IST
Battle Over Apple Orchards: Supreme Court to Review Himachal High Court Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to examine a petition contesting an order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which mandates the removal of apple orchards from forest land encroachments. Scheduled for Monday, the hearing will be before Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria.

The plea, filed by former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and advocate Rajiv Rai, challenges the July 2 order demanding removal of orchards without an Environmental Impact Assessment. The petitioners argue this could lead to severe ecological and socio-economic consequences, including heightening landslide risks and affecting farmer livelihoods.

In defense of the affected farmers and environmental conservation, Panwar proposes sustainable alternatives, such as the state's acquisition of orchards or support for farmer cooperatives. With over 3,800 apple trees already felled, the plea highlights the urgency of a balanced approach to forest management in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025