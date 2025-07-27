Logistics: The Invisible Backbone of Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the crucial role of logistics management in the success of Operation Sindoor during a virtual address at the 3rd convocation of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. The operation, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan, showcased logistics as the deciding factor, Singh noted.

Singh stressed that in today's rapidly changing world, logistics has become a strategically important sector. He highlighted that wars are won not just by weapons but by efficient resource management, making strong logistics crucial for national security and stability.

The minister praised the 'PM Gati Shakti' initiative, which aims to create a multi-modal logistics ecosystem. This integration of various transport modes underscores the significance of logistics in ensuring timely delivery and readiness in defense operations.

