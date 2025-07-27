Deadly Church Attack in Congo: The ADF's Terror Continues

Dozens of worshipers met a brutal end in eastern Congo on Sunday when a Catholic church came under attack by the Allied Democratic Force (ADF), an Islamic State-backed rebel group. The violent assault left at least 21 dead, with several homes and shops in Komanda set aflame.

The attack occurred around 1 am, shocking a region still reeling from earlier massacres. Civil society coordinator Dieudonne Duranthabo expressed deep frustration at the inability of security forces to prevent such tragedies. Meanwhile, locals, fearing further violence, began to flee the area.

Authorities affirm that the ADF poses a persistent threat, targeting civilians as part of its broader agenda to establish an Islamist government in East Africa. The Congolese army's challenges are further compounded by regional conflicts, hampering efforts to curb such attacks.

