Left Menu

Urgent Ceasefire Call Amidst Israel's Limited Pause in Gaza

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, criticized Israel's decision to pause military operations in Gaza for 10 hours a day. He emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered aid access, and the release of hostages. Lammy stressed that the limited pause falls short of alleviating the region's suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:04 IST
Urgent Ceasefire Call Amidst Israel's Limited Pause in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's recent announcement to halt military operations in Gaza for just 10 hours daily. He labeled the decision as "essential but long overdue."

Lammy insisted that these measures are insufficient to address the dire conditions faced by Gaza's inhabitants, highlighting the urgent need for accelerated humanitarian aid access.

Calling for a comprehensive ceasefire, Lammy urged for the unhindered delivery of aid by land and the immediate release of hostages to truly alleviate the suffering in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025