Urgent Ceasefire Call Amidst Israel's Limited Pause in Gaza

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's recent announcement to halt military operations in Gaza for just 10 hours daily. He labeled the decision as "essential but long overdue."

Lammy insisted that these measures are insufficient to address the dire conditions faced by Gaza's inhabitants, highlighting the urgent need for accelerated humanitarian aid access.

Calling for a comprehensive ceasefire, Lammy urged for the unhindered delivery of aid by land and the immediate release of hostages to truly alleviate the suffering in the region.

