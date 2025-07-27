Urgent Ceasefire Call Amidst Israel's Limited Pause in Gaza
Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, criticized Israel's decision to pause military operations in Gaza for 10 hours a day. He emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered aid access, and the release of hostages. Lammy stressed that the limited pause falls short of alleviating the region's suffering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's recent announcement to halt military operations in Gaza for just 10 hours daily. He labeled the decision as "essential but long overdue."
Lammy insisted that these measures are insufficient to address the dire conditions faced by Gaza's inhabitants, highlighting the urgent need for accelerated humanitarian aid access.
Calling for a comprehensive ceasefire, Lammy urged for the unhindered delivery of aid by land and the immediate release of hostages to truly alleviate the suffering in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Districts Rally for Peace: Denounce Fresh Military Operations Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Escalate: WHO Compound in Gaza Attacked Amid Military Operations
Silent Suffering: The Human Toll of Gaza's Blockade
Israel Announces Daily Pauses and Aid Corridors Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Silent Suffering: Gaza's Escalating Child Malnutrition Crisis