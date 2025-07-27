Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Village Drain Incident

Two young sisters tragically drowned in a drain in Tulsipur village while trying to save one another. The villagers sounded an alarm, but the siblings were already dead by the time their father arrived. Police have initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

27-07-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Tulsipur village on Sunday afternoon, two minor sisters lost their lives after drowning in a deep drain, local authorities have confirmed.

While returning from the fields with their father, Sunil Verma, the younger daughter, Saumya, slipped and fell into the drain. Her elder sister, Kanchan, jumped in to rescue her. Tragically, both sisters drowned despite nearby villagers raising an alarm.

According to Jagdesh Prasad Shukla, SHO of Mohammadpur Khala police station, the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examinations. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

