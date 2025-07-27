Left Menu

Syria's First Parliamentary Election Under New Administration

Syria is gearing up to hold its inaugural parliamentary election under a new administration this September. This marks a significant political event, expected to run from September 15-20, as announced by Mohamed Taha, head of the electoral process, through the state news agency SANA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:08 IST
Syria's First Parliamentary Election Under New Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is poised to witness its first parliamentary election under a fresh administration this September, according to state news agency SANA on Sunday.

Mohamed Taha, the head of the electoral process, revealed that the pivotal event for the People's Assembly is scheduled from September 15-20.

This development indicates a key moment in Syria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025