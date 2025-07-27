Syria's First Parliamentary Election Under New Administration
Syria is gearing up to hold its inaugural parliamentary election under a new administration this September. This marks a significant political event, expected to run from September 15-20, as announced by Mohamed Taha, head of the electoral process, through the state news agency SANA.
