Left Menu

Sikh Faith Symbols Face Discrimination at Exam Center: A Call for Constitutional Compliance

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal criticized the barring of a Sikh girl at a Jaipur exam center for wearing sacred Sikh articles, citing constitutional rights violations. He urged intervention from the Prime Minister to address religious intolerance and called for guidelines on faith symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:18 IST
Sikh Faith Symbols Face Discrimination at Exam Center: A Call for Constitutional Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent controversy, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal condemned the exclusion of a Sikh girl from the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam in Jaipur. The incident took place because the girl wore sacred Sikh articles, including 'kara' and 'kirpan', sparking an outcry over the violation of Article 25 of India's Constitution.

Badal highlighted this as a gross violation of the girl's right to practice her religion, urging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against what he termed an 'increasing sequence of religious intolerance'. Previously, two Sikh girls faced similar discrimination in Jodhpur, bringing to light issues of religious discrimination against the Sikh community.

To prevent further occurrences, Badal called for the government to issue clear guidelines to protect the religious symbols of Sikh faith. He also appealed to the Rajasthan High Court to allow the girl a special opportunity to take the exam. The SAD chief demanded immediate action from Rajasthan's Chief Minister to stop future incidents.

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025