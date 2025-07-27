Left Menu

Iran Executes Two Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Members Amid Torture Allegations

Iran executed two Mujahedeen-e-Khalq members convicted of attacks on public infrastructure. Amnesty International condemned the lack of legal representation and alleged torture during their detention. The executions highlight longstanding tensions between the Iranian government and the exiled opposition group, which has a controversial history within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:19 IST
Iran Executes Two Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Members Amid Torture Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Iran has executed two members of the exiled opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, namely Behrouz Ehsani Eslamlou and Mehdi Hasani. The two men were convicted of carrying out attacks using improvised mortar launchers against residential areas, educational institutions, and government facilities.

According to the judiciary's news website, Mizan Online, the execution took place on Sunday morning amidst accusations from Amnesty International of torture, denial of legal counsel, and incriminating interrogations. The Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, known for its former Marxist-Islamist stance, opposes the current Iranian regime and demands international condemnation of these executions.

The government's charges against the defendants included waging war against the state and sabotage. Historically contentious, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq's support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war continues to foster resentment, with the group now largely operating from Albania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025