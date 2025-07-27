Iran Executes Two Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Members Amid Torture Allegations
Iran executed two Mujahedeen-e-Khalq members convicted of attacks on public infrastructure. Amnesty International condemned the lack of legal representation and alleged torture during their detention. The executions highlight longstanding tensions between the Iranian government and the exiled opposition group, which has a controversial history within the country.
Iran has executed two members of the exiled opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, namely Behrouz Ehsani Eslamlou and Mehdi Hasani. The two men were convicted of carrying out attacks using improvised mortar launchers against residential areas, educational institutions, and government facilities.
According to the judiciary's news website, Mizan Online, the execution took place on Sunday morning amidst accusations from Amnesty International of torture, denial of legal counsel, and incriminating interrogations. The Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, known for its former Marxist-Islamist stance, opposes the current Iranian regime and demands international condemnation of these executions.
The government's charges against the defendants included waging war against the state and sabotage. Historically contentious, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq's support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war continues to foster resentment, with the group now largely operating from Albania.
